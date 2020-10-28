Town Board Considers Cutting Ties With the Alden Fire Dept. for Fire Protection/Ambulance Services for Town Residents

The Alden Town Board is considering restructuring fire districts within the Town that would exclude the Alden Fire Company from providing services to Town residents next year (Village residents will remain covered by the Alden Fire Dept.). The current contract is valid until the end of 2020.
Town Councilperson Gina Waiss is the Chair of the Fire Protection/Ambulance Committee and Colleen Pautler is Co-Chair.
There will be a public hearing for fire contracts on Tuesday, November 17th.
This is an unfolding story and more details will be provided in the November 5, 2020 issue of the Alden Advertiser.
So the Town Residents lives and property don’t mean a thing to the TOWN Board and just the Village residents, Is this what I am reading? The Town residents will have to wait for Mutual Aid from other fire departments which is wasting precious minutes and possibly costing time that could save a life. There are certain conditions that time is of the utmost importance and the “Golden Hour” is extremely urgent to survival. You are saying that Town Residents are not going to be given that chance for that extra time, if needed, for survival. Shame on You!!!! Are either of these Chair and Co-Chair EMS people or have EMS training? Do either of them know any of the EMS protocols or any life saving measures? Do any of them know how fast a room gets completely engulfed in flames when not attacked with any source of water? Do either of them know how fast a person can perish in a fire from smoke inhalation by not being rescued? I hope the Town and these representatives have good insurance policies; I see some major law suites in the future if this goes down.
Political
Um , yeah. It’s the Town Board. That makes it political.