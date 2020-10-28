Town Board Considers Cutting Ties With the Alden Fire Dept. for Fire Protection/Ambulance Services for Town Residents

The Alden Town Board is considering restructuring fire districts within the Town that would exclude the Alden Fire Company from providing services to Town residents next year (Village residents will remain covered by the Alden Fire Dept.). The current contract is valid until the end of 2020.

Town Councilperson Gina Waiss is the Chair of the Fire Protection/Ambulance Committee and Colleen Pautler is Co-Chair.

There will be a public hearing for fire contracts on Tuesday, November 17th.

This is an unfolding story and more details will be provided in the November 5, 2020 issue of the Alden Advertiser.