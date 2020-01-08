Alden Advertiser Photo Contest/Winter Wonderland

by | Jan 8, 2020 | Featured | 0 comments

These are the 3 finalists in the Alden Advertiser Photo Contest. The winning photo will be determined by public vote, note the photo number under each entry. Vote by calling 937-9226, by email at aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com, in the comment section below, or on our Facebook page. One vote per person. Voters must leave their names. Voting closes on Monday, January 20 at 3 pm. The winner will be announced in the January 23rd issue.

#1
#2
#3

