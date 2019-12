WGRZ Highlights Alden’s Bulldog Manufacturing Program

Alden High School’s “Bulldog Manufacturing” Program achieved national notoriety for employing an innovative and engaging learning model for students thanks to a WGRZ Story by Heather Ly on November 22, 2019. Heather has been a part of the Channel “2 On Your Side” team since 2006. Three hours of filming and interviewing along with unknown hours of editing resulted in two versions of the story. See full story and additional photo in the December 5, 2019 Alden Advertiser.

