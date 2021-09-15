Upsizing Proposition Officially set to be on November 2021 ballot

By Justin Sullivan

Despite the Alden Town Board approving a resolution to put upsizing the town board from three to five members on the November 2021 ballot, a result of a petition circulated by the Citizens for the Future of Alden – members of the volunteer committee could not look past the boards lack of support for the upsizing movement.

The upsizing vote will join four state propositions that Alden voters will have the opportunity to vote on. These propositions include changes to the state’s redistricting process, creating a state environmental constitution, authorizing same-day voter registration as well as a proposition authorizing no-excuse absentee voting.

