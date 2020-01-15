Town Sets Salaries and Makes Appointments

By Justin Sullivan

Salaries for town officials, appointment of town employees and town contracts were just some of the subjects discussed during the Town of Alden’s annual re-organizational meeting – which took place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The town board approved the following salaries:

Town of Alden supervisor Dean Adamski to be paid a salary of $28,000 ($24,000 in 2019 for supervisor) and budget officer stipend of $6,600 per year ($6,000 to Colleen Rogers in 2019); assistant to supervisor Colleen Rogers to be paid a salary of $49,500 ($40,000 plus $6,000 for budget officer in 2019); highway superintendent Bill Rogers to be paid a salary of $64,400 ($58,400 in 2019). Judy Downhower part time clerk $18.40 per hour.

Councilwomen Colleen Pautler and Gina Waiss to be paid a salary of $13,730 ($13,461 in 2019); town clerk Alecia Barrett to be paid a salary of $46,000 per year and a $175 stipend for Registrar/FOIL Officer; code enforcement officer Christopher Snyder to be paid a salary of $58,110 per year ($56,971 in 2019), plus a $2,000 stipend for maintenance at the Town Hall and a $4,000 stipend for testing/monitoring/maintenance of Sewer District #2; town justice Larry LaDuca and town justice Christopher Cummings to be paid a rate of $25,791 each per year (no change from 2019).

