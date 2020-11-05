Town Board to Cut Ties With the Village of Alden Fire Department for Fire Protection in the Town

The Alden Town Board has begun restructuring fire districts within the Town that excludes the Village of Alden Fire Company from providing services to Town residents next year (Village residents will remain covered by the Alden Fire Dept.). The current contract is valid until the end of 2020.

A letter to Village Mayor Mark Casell from Alden Town Supervisor Dean Adamski made the intentions clear.

Councilwomen Gina Waiss is Chair of the Fire Protection/Ambulance Committee) and Colleen Pautler is the Co-chair of The Fire Protection/Ambulance Committee.

Full story in the November 5th issue of the Alden Advertiser.