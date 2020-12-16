Town Board Rescinds Fire Protection Boundary Lines/Fire Protection Agreements approved new agreements with Alden, Townline, Crittenden, and Millgrove.
by Alden Advertiser | Dec 16, 2020 | Featured |
At a Board meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 the Alden Town Board passed a Resolution approving rescinding Fire Protection Boundary Line Agreement approved on 12-1-2020 in favor of continuing with the 1977 Boundary Line Agreement with Townline, Crittenden, Millgrove & Village of Alden.
Also passed was a Resolution rescinding Fire Protection Agreements approved on 12-1-2020 and authorizing Supervisor to execute Agreement extensions with Townline, Crittenden, Millgrove & Village of Alden.