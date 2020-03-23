Temporary Subscription Reduction

In response to COVID-19 and the ever changing information, we are offering a savings of $7 on a new one year subscription to the Alden Advertiser. It is our hope that the price reduction will allow those with reduced income, due to joblessness related to the closing of some businesses during the pandemic, the opportunity to stay informed on the virus and how local businesses and services will be impacted. The temporary rate will be $25.00 per year/51 issues.

To place your order, call 937-9226 between 8 am and noon, Monday thru Friday, or email us at aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com.

Our Easter coloring contest will run for two more weeks (March 26 and April 2nd). While many local egg hunts are being cancelled, our contest will run as usual with winners receiving a Henry’s Candy chocolate bunny. Prize pick-up will be Saturday, April 11th at the Alden Advertiser office (we will be practicing social distancing during the prize hand-out). The contest is for ages up to 10 and senior citizens age 65 and up. Contest entries are published in the paper, have your delivered right to your home.