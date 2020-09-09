Sept. 10th Alden Advertiser: AJFC Celebrates 50 Years

A special pullout section in the September 10th Alden Advertiser looks at AJFC’s first year and has team and cheerleaders photos from 1971. Extra copies of the paper are available at our office (13200 Broadway),Tops, Rite Aide, Alden Pharmacy, Sunoco, Kwik Fill, and Crosby’s.

