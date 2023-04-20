Residents Encouraged to Register for Code Red

The Town and Village of Alden has partnered to contract with OnSolve to provide CodeRED emergency alert software geared to Alden residents. OnSolve is an industry leader in emergency communications for government and large industries throughout the United States.

The software gives the Town and Village the ability to alert residents about: road closures, utility outages, building closures, fires, accidents and other emergency events. The CodeRED system also allows our local officials to send notices if the emergency situation only affects certain neighborhoods.

Residents urged to update or, register to receive notifications. The system allows us to contact landlines, cellphones, emails, unlisted numbers and TDD/TTY, the software is secure and information provided will not be shared with any outside entities.

How to register:

Online: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/BF298D0ECF34.

By Cellphone: Text “ALDENNY” TO 99411.

**Marilla residents may sign up by text. Send message to 99411. ‍Text message is marilla123 (no spaces) and send. You will receive a message back that you are enrolled.

