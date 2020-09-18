The winner, by popular vote, of the Alden Advertiser’s photo contest was Bev Boling. Second place was Jennifer Barczykowski and third place went to Brandon Beal.
Recent Posts
- Photo Contest Winner September 18, 2020
- September 17, 2020 center Spread September 16, 2020
- September 17, 2020 September 16, 2020
- Sept. 10th Alden Advertiser: AJFC Celebrates 50 Years September 9, 2020
- September 10, 2020 September 9, 2020
Advertisement
Copyright
All content published in the Alden Advertiser becomes the property of Weisbeck Publishing and Printing, Inc. DBA Alden Advertiser, with the exception of photos/articles that are submitted for publication by a second party. Content includes but is not limited to Alden Advertiser photos, news, advertising, artwork, editorial content, and drawings. To reproduce, copy, or distribute (in any form) published content you may contact the Publisher at 716-937-9226, aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com, or at 13200 Broadway, Alden NY 14004 for written permission. Fees may apply. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED