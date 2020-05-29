Photo Contest Winner

Isabelle Czechowski is the winner of the Alden Advertiser’s Photo Contest, subject Dealing with COVID-19. The winner was chosen by popular, public vote. Second place was Suzanne Brown and third place went to Jody Oun.
