Notice to Alden Advertiser Patrons

In response to the Coronvirus (COVID-19) the Alden Advertiser will have very limited hours of operation for walk-in customers. Please call ahead.

We encourage you to use our letter slot, phone calls (937-9226), emails (aldenadvertier@rochester.rr.com), or faxes (937-9291) to stay in touch. If you need to pick up a printing job, we will offer curb side pick-up. Simply call us when you arrive.

We plan to continue publishing as long as our printer remains open.

If any residents are facing undue hardships during this time, feel free to reach out to us and share your story.

Easter coloring contest entries may be placed in our letter slot in front of the building.

As the Coronovirus continues to spread in Erie County, as well as in other regions, the following businesses will be closed: Bars and restaurants (can do take-out only), movie theaters, and casinos.

The Broadway Market will remain open for take-out only to regular vendors, however, there will be no seasonal vendors.

The recommendation is to have no large gatherings of 10 or more people.

Closings and restrictions are changing rapidly so if you are unsure if a place of business is open we suggest calling the establishment.

