Jiggs LeBlanc died Dec. 11th

Jiggs LeBlanc, 79, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Born Lawrence Raymond LeBlanc in Hubbell, Michigan to Anna and Joseph C. LeBlanc he moved to Alden, in 1978 with his wife and children. Known to everyone as Jiggs he worked for Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp. as a regional salesman for Western New York for nearly 20 years. During retirement he volunteered for several organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Alden Farmers Market and St. John the Baptist Church.

Jiggs was always quick with a joke and loved music, bird watching, theater, and art. With his wife, Jean, he enjoyed traveling and camp hosting across the United States.

Jiggs is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean (nee Schumann) LeBlanc; his children Renee of Riverview, FL, Zoe Lynn of Mill Valley, CA and David (Melissa) of Madison, WI; a very special uncle to Joseph, Charles and Michele LeBlanc; Sister, JoAnn (James) Glinski; brother, Victor (Carol) and brother to the late Joseph J, Marlene, and Audrey; Grandfather to Christopher (Kelly), Andrew, Patrick, Julianna, Sofia, and John; Great Grandfather to Gabriel, Naomi, and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews.

Jiggs donated his body to the University of Buffalo and a memorial service will be held in spring. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Church Building fund or Brothers of Mercy building fund.