Hometown Hero Banners

The Town and Village of Alden announce their return of the Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

The program is to honor those who are or were Town or Village of Alden residents at some time.

The banners will go up around Memorial Day Weekend and stay up until Veteran’s Day in November. The banners will be hung thru the village.

The cost of a new banner is $155 which includes the prices of the brackets. The applications include specific eligibility requirements and are available thru email or at the Village Hall. A picture in uniform will also be requested.

They are currently renewing the banners that were hung last year and they can be renewed for an annual fee of $25. Deadline has been extended to April 1.

If you chose not to participate after the first year, the banners will be returned to their sponsor or family.

Send completed application and check made out to the Village of Alden to: Village of Alden, 13336 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004. Contact the Village: 716-937-9216, or email Sue smgalbraith@rochester.rr.com.

