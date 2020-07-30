COVID-19 Antibody Tests Offered in Alden August 10th

The Erie County Department of Health is offering no cost COVID-19 antibody testing at the Alden Community Center (13116 Main St.) on Monday, August 10th. Appointments can be scheduled on line at www2.erie.gov, under COVID-19 Testing Information. No script is needed. To make an appointment by phone call 858-2929.

