Citizens for the Future of Alden NY Submit Petition to Have Upsizing put on November 2021 Ballot

By Justin Sullivan

At the end of the Town of Alden’s August 24 work session, town clerk Alecia Barrett informed the board that the Citizens for the Future of Alden NY, a non-governmental committee dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of a five-member town board, formally submitted a petition to put upsizing the town board on the November 2021 ballot.

According to Barrett, the committee submitted a petition with 556 signatures of town residents. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Erie County Board of Elections only required 180 verified signatures to get the referendum of the ballot.

See full story in the September 2, 2021 issue of the Alden Advertiser.