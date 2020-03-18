Auto Bureaus Closing March 20!

It’s been a very busy time for the management staff in the Erie County Clerk’s Office and our Auto Bureaus to combat the spread of COVID-19. Nothing has been more serious to this office than ensuring the continuity of operations while preserving the health, safety and welfare of the public and our staff. In light of yesterday’s first revealed community transmission, we are stepping up efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in Erie County.

For our Auto Bureaus, effective March 18, 2020, we are closing the Eastern Hills Mall office to the public. This joins the closures of our mobile sites and Evans Town Hall location. All remaining facilities will be subject to a limited closure through the end of the week. Only those Erie County residents with scheduled appointments or those with essential business will be permitted into our facilities.

Essential business means the following services: commercial driver’s license testing; those who have to pay a civil fine to reinstate their license; a currently expired license; a license renewal approaching before the end of March; license plate surrenders; and, vehicle registrations, including renewals. This means, no learner’s permit testing. No reciprocity transactions. No duplicate titles. And please remember, only those conducting business will be permitted inside.

Effective Friday March 20 at 5:00pm, all Erie County Auto Bureaus will be closed to the public. This closure will remain in effect through March 31, 2020. At that time, the closure of the Erie County Auto Bureaus will be reevaluated to determine whether to open or remain closed.