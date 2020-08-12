August 2020 Photo Contest

The Alden Advertiser Photo Contest August 2020 is underway. The theme is “Lazy Dazy of Summer”. Entries are due by 5 pm on Friday, August 28th. Submitted entries will be published in the September 3rd issue. Winner will be chosen by popular vote. One photo entry per person.

