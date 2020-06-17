Andrew’s Army Blood Drive

Andrew’s Army 10th annual Blood Drive was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020. As of this date Andrew’s Army, with the help of the community, has donated 3,030 units of blood and $156,000 for ConnectLife (formerly Upstate New York Transplant Services/UNYTS).

