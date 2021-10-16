Alden State Bank Returns to its Roots

Alden State Bank has reached an agreement to purchase the building at 13200 Broadway in the Village of Alden for the purpose of moving its retail operations. The yellow brick and stone structure was constructed in 1925 with the bank conducting business there until November 1963. The building is presently owned by Leonard Weisbeck Jr. and has been the home of the Alden Advertiser weekly newspaper and printing business since 1965.

After renovations, the bank plans to move its branch operations from the current main office at 13216 Broadway. The current location will become the bank’s headquarters and operations center to support its continued growth. “We are extremely excited at the prospect of returning to the building where Alden State Bank served the community for almost 40 years,” says Steven Woodard, President & CEO. “With a nod to our past, we will present to our customers a modern 21st century branch environment with the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Alden State Bank was established in 1916 in the building that is now home to Alden Pharmacy. In 1995, the bank established its second location in the Town of Lancaster at 5802 Broadway. A third location at 6545 Transit Road in Clarence is scheduled to open next month. The Alden Advertiser will continue to be published from a new office location.

