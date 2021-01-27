Alden Medical Group Makes Donation

by | Jan 27, 2021 | Featured | 0 comments

On behalf of Alden Medical Group, Dr. Yellamraju Kumar presented a $1,000 check to Principal Jonna Johnson, as a donation to help St. John’s School continue its goal of providing WNY families a learning space for academic excellence and quality character education, with service to their community a large part of their core mission.

