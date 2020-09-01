Alden Junior Football Celebrates 50 Years

50 years ago the Alden Junior Football League was formed with the first home games played on September 10, 1970. In the September 10, 2020 issue of the Alden Advertiser there will be a four page pull-out section covering the entire first season. It will include coverage of all games for that first year and several photos.

For the first time in 50 years, AJFC had to cancel the 2020 season (due to COVID-19). The Alden Advertiser is taking a look back at its first year.

Photo submissions will be considered, if space allows. If you have any photos you want to share feel free to email it to aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com or stop by our office (13200 Broadway) before Friday, September 4th at 2 pm,