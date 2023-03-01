The important historical figures of Alden’s interesting past will tell their stories when the Alden Bicentennial Committee presents “Remember When, Alden?” on Saturday, March 25th at 7:30 PM at St. John’s Church, 2021 Sandridge Road, Alden, NY. The program begins at 7:30 PM and is free of charge (free-will donation appreciated). The event will conclude the year-long celebration of Alden’s Bicentennial.

The subtitle of the program is “A Historical, Hysterical and Ghostly Look at Alden, NY.” The central figure of the program is “The Editor,” a character who has carefully preserved and watched over the history of Alden since its beginning, when Moses Fenno arrived in the early 1800’s and built a cabin here. The Editor introduces various ghostly residents of Alden including Hannah Hebard (Alden’s namesake), Clara Armstrong (a teacher), Joseph Ewell (a philanthropist), a minister, a German immigrant, some downstate residents who arrive in Alden to visit its baths, and more. Their goal is to tell their stories and not be forgotten, so that they can rest in peace. The stories, funny and poignant, retrace the history of Alden to present day. The program was written by Kathy Sutter with historical research and advisement provided by Alden Historian Karen Muchow.

“The history of Alden is truly fascinating. Writing the play widened my perspective about Alden: how it was shaped and how it will move into the future,” commented Sutter. “Karen’s help was the key element in putting this together. She is the true expert on Alden’s history, and we are fortunate to have her helping us.”

Actors in period costumes will tell all the stories and photos from the events will be projected as stories are told. Interspersed with the stories will be old-fashioned hymns, which the audience can sing along. A trivia game called “What are the now?” will be part of the evening. At the conclusion of the event, birthday cupcakes will be available while they last, and commemorative items as well as Karen Muchow’s latest book on the history of Alden will be available for purchase. A fireworks display just outside will conclude the event.

