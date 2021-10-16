Alden Advertiser to Relocate Office

The Alden Advertiser will be relocating its office next year. The current building will be purchased by the Alden State Bank. At this time the bank owns all property surrounding the building. The Alden Advertiser will continue publishing the weekly paper in a new space.

The building at 13200 Broadway became the home of the Alden Advertiser in 1965 when it was purchased by Leonard Weisbeck, Sr. and his wife Elizabeth (Betty). This would be the second location of the Advertiser, the first being in the present Marie’s Diner building. Space was very limited at the original site, leading to the need to obtain a site with more room for the large presses that were needed.

The Alden Advertiser no longer utilizes the large presses, which have been replaced with copy/printer machines and computers. A Linotype and Heidelberg remain in the building along with a Davidson offset press. The Heidelberg is used a couple times per year and the Davidson press is used a bit more often. The Linotype has been sitting idle for 21 years.

Owner and publisher, Leonard (Lee) Weisbeck stated, “This was a difficult decision to make, but it seems like the right time to downsize a bit. We no longer need the space that the building offers.” He is glad that the Alden State Bank is purchasing the site and the building will be preserved. “My dad was proud of purchasing the building in 1965 and I think he would be pleased that it is returning to the Bank so it will stand for many more years.”

For one hundred and seven years, the weekly newspaper has been published.

The bank opened for business on October 5, 1916 in rented quarters in the drug store building which is now the Alden Pharmacy. In 1924-25 a new building was built and was occupied in 1925. In 1960 the Alden State Bank started plans for a new building. Construction was completed in 1963 and all facilities moved in by November 1963.

