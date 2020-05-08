Entries for the Alden Advertiser photo contest, subject COVID-19. The winner will be chosen by popular, public vote. To vote for your favorite you may comment on this site, call the office at 937-9226, or email your choice to aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com. Voting ends on May 25th at 3 pm. One vote per person. The featured photo is not an entry.
Alden Advertiser Photo Contest 2020
by Alden Advertiser | May 8, 2020 | Featured | 5 comments
I vote for #10.
Vote for 10
I vote for photo Number 9
#9
I would like to vote for photo #15. Thank you