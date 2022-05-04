Alden Advertiser in new office

by | May 4, 2022 | Featured | 0 comments

The Alden Advertiser has completed the move to a new office space at 13448 Broadway, in the Village of Alden. The former building at 13200 Broadway was purchased by the Alden State Bank (the original owner of the building until 1965 when it was purchased by Leonard Sr. and Betty Weisbeck to house Weisbeck Publishing and Printing, Inc., DBA Alden Advertiser).

