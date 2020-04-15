1970 Kiwanis Egg hunt Winners

by | Apr 15, 2020 | News | 0 comments

Joseph Randazzo, Kiwanis egg hunt chairman is shown with prize egg finders Tommy Pautler, Jill Fingerlow, Sue Stehle and Jill Schmitt, 4 to 6 year olds.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *