Joseph Randazzo, Kiwanis egg hunt chairman is shown with prize egg finders Tommy Pautler, Jill Fingerlow, Sue Stehle and Jill Schmitt, 4 to 6 year olds.
Recent Posts
- 1970 Kiwanis Egg hunt Winners April 15, 2020
- 1970 Easter Coloring Contest Winners April 15, 2020
- April 16, 2020 April 15, 2020
- April 9, 2020 April 8, 2020
- April 2, 2020 April 1, 2020
Advertisement
Copyright
All content published in the Alden Advertiser becomes the property of Weisbeck Publishing and Printing, Inc. DBA Alden Advertiser, with the exception of photos/articles that are submitted for publication by a second party. Content includes but is not limited to Alden Advertiser photos, news, advertising, artwork, editorial content, and drawings. To reproduce, copy, or distribute (in any form) published content you may contact the Publisher at 716-937-9226, aldenadvertiser@rochester.rr.com, or at 13200 Broadway, Alden NY 14004 for written permission. Fees may apply. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED