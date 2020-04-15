1970 Easter Coloring Contest Winners

Five of the six coloring contest winners picked up their awards Saturday, March 28th. Pictured here are winners front row left to right, John Ruiz, Robert Ruiz and Cynthia Ezzo. Back row left to right, Wayne Caplick and Ronald Dombrowski. Missing was Laura Jean Rogers.

